What is Guzzle Juice in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1?

Guzzle Juice is pretty similar to the Slurp Juice item seen in previous seasons of Fortnite, with one major difference: it only restores health, and not shields. Guzzle Juice is one of two new healing items in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1, the other being Med-Mist. Unlike Med-Mist, Guzzle Juice cannot be used to heal another player, but you can of course drop it to be picked up by another player.

The way Guzzle Juice heals is also different to that of Med-Mist. While Med-Mist heals you as you use it, you have to chug the whole bottle of Guzzle Juice at once. It then continually heals you over a period of time, much like a classic RPG regeneration potion. It’s worth noting, however, that if you take damage from an opponent while Guzzle Juice is active, then the healing effect will be cancelled immediately, so it’s best used when hiding somewhere safe. Don’t go thinking you can chug a bottle before combat and have it buff your health for the duration of battle.

Guzzle Juice is harder to find than other healing items like Med-Mist, Medkits, or Tents. But if you can find it, it provides an excellent happy medium. You don’t have to constantly apply it like Med-Mist, and you also don’t have to completely stop for several seconds, like you do with Medkits and Tents.