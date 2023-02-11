What is the end credits song in HBO’s The Last of Us episode five? Answered

Warning: This article contains spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us episode five

HBO’s The Last of Us TV series continues to amaze spectators with its unique blend of heart-wrenching drama and thrilling storytelling. However, another aspect of the critically acclaimed show that has consistently earned widespread praise are its hauntingly beautiful outro tracks that play as the credits roll. The latest song that was heard during the end of episode five has once again piqued viewers’ curiosities due to its somber yet enchanting tone. Luckily, we’re here to tell you exactly what the track’s name is so you can listen to it again.

Related: Who ambushed Joel and Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us episode four? Answered

What is the end credits song in The Last of Us episode five?

The end credits song in The Last of Us episode five is Fuel to Fire by Danish artist Agnes Obel. Fuel to Fire was initially written and composed for her second studio album entitled Aventine, which was released in 2013.

The popular song’s arrangement and tone captures the exact mood that previous outro tracks have similarly had. Obel’s breathy crooning and sporadic yet remarkable high notes complement her brilliant piano playing and the faint string section that accompanies it in the background.

Related: What is the end credits song in HBO’s The Last of Us episode four? Answered

Melodic layered vocals produced by Obel herself can also be heard during the song’s bridge and chorus, further adding to the track’s moving aura. With the story so far being as emotional as it already has been, choosing this piece to end a climactic episode brings an even more mournful end to Henry and Sam’s tragic death in episode five.