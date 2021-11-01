What is the exact release time of Call of Duty: Vanguard? – preload times, unlock times, and file sizes
Best to start clearing some storage space now.
Call of Duty: Vanguard will return to the series World War II-era roots when it launches on November 5. Fans of the series can expect new multiplayer game types, 20 maps on day one, and a narrative spanning across both the game’s single-player and multiplayer modes. Of course, purchasing the game will reap some benefits for Warzone players as well, like exclusive operators, skins, and weapons.
A common criticism of recent Call of Duty games is how much storage space they take up. Vanguard’s file size is by no means small, but it’s certainly an improvement from prior entries. Here is information that should help prepare you for Vanguard’s launch, so you can spend less time downloading, and more time playing. We will be updating this guide as more information drops ahead of Vanguard’s launch.
Preload Information
Console players can preload the game right now, as preload for consoles began on October 28. All you have to do is preorder the game digitally, and you’ll be able to install the game ahead of its release.
As for PC players, preload will begin on November 2 at 1 PM ET. You’ll simply need to purchase the game via the Battle.net launcher prior to launch. Once the preload date arrives, you can start up the launcher and install your game.
Release Date and Times
- PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 – November 5 at 12 AM ET
- Xbox One / Xbox Series X/S – November 5 at 12 AM ET
- PC – November 5, 2021, 12 AM ET
File Size
- PlayStation 4 – 54.65GB download, 93.12GB required space
- PlayStation 5 – 64.13GB download, 89.84GB required space
- Xbox One – 56.60GB download, 56.60GB required space
- Xbox Series X/S – 61GB download, 61GB required space
On PC, you’ll need a minimum of 36GB at launch for just multiplayer and zombies modes, but the full game will take up 61GB of storage space. Furthermore, you can also install the Hi-Rez Assets Cache, which Activision describes as “optional disk space that can be used to stream high-resolution assets.” If running on minimum, recommended, or competitive settings, you’ll need 32GB of free storage space, and the Ultra 4K setting will bump that number up further to 64GB.
PC Requirements
Minimum system requirements:
- Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300
- 8GB of RAM
- 2GB of video memory
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470
- Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)
Recommended system requirements:
- Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X
- 12GB of RAM
- 4GB of video memory
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580
- Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
Competitive system requirements
- Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X
- 16GB of RAM
- 8GB of video memory
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT
- Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)
Ultra 4K system requirements
- Intel Core i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 9 3900X
- 16GB of RAM
- 10GB of video memory
- NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
- Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)