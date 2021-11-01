What is the exact release time of Call of Duty: Vanguard? – preload times, unlock times, and file sizes

Call of Duty: Vanguard will return to the series World War II-era roots when it launches on November 5. Fans of the series can expect new multiplayer game types, 20 maps on day one, and a narrative spanning across both the game’s single-player and multiplayer modes. Of course, purchasing the game will reap some benefits for Warzone players as well, like exclusive operators, skins, and weapons.

A common criticism of recent Call of Duty games is how much storage space they take up. Vanguard’s file size is by no means small, but it’s certainly an improvement from prior entries. Here is information that should help prepare you for Vanguard’s launch, so you can spend less time downloading, and more time playing. We will be updating this guide as more information drops ahead of Vanguard’s launch.

Preload Information

Console players can preload the game right now, as preload for consoles began on October 28. All you have to do is preorder the game digitally, and you’ll be able to install the game ahead of its release.

As for PC players, preload will begin on November 2 at 1 PM ET. You’ll simply need to purchase the game via the Battle.net launcher prior to launch. Once the preload date arrives, you can start up the launcher and install your game.

Release Date and Times

PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 – November 5 at 12 AM ET

Xbox One / Xbox Series X/S – November 5 at 12 AM ET

PC – November 5, 2021, 12 AM ET

File Size

PlayStation 4 – 54.65GB download, 93.12GB required space

PlayStation 5 – 64.13GB download, 89.84GB required space

Xbox One – 56.60GB download, 56.60GB required space

Xbox Series X/S – 61GB download, 61GB required space

On PC, you’ll need a minimum of 36GB at launch for just multiplayer and zombies modes, but the full game will take up 61GB of storage space. Furthermore, you can also install the Hi-Rez Assets Cache, which Activision describes as “optional disk space that can be used to stream high-resolution assets.” If running on minimum, recommended, or competitive settings, you’ll need 32GB of free storage space, and the Ultra 4K setting will bump that number up further to 64GB.

PC Requirements

Minimum system requirements:

Intel Core i3-4340 or AMD FX-6300

8GB of RAM

2GB of video memory

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon RX 470

Windows 10 64-bit (latest update)

Recommended system requirements:

Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X

12GB of RAM

4GB of video memory

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580

Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

Competitive system requirements

Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 7 1800X

16GB of RAM

8GB of video memory

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070/RTX 3060 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 5700XT

Windows 10 64-bit (latest update) or Windows 11 64-bit (latest update)

Ultra 4K system requirements