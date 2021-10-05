What is the exact start time of the Battlefield 2042 Beta?

Fans looking forward to Battlefield 2042 won’t need to wait too much longer before they can dive into the open beta. EA and DICE have finally announced the exact dates and times for the beta, plus the system requirements for the game.

For folks wanting to dive into the game the moment that servers go online, pre-load will begin today, October 5, across all platforms, but be sure you’ve cleared out plenty of hard drive space, since the beta recommends at least 100 GB of space on an SSD. Looks like the beta will be a bit bigger than expected. You can download it for PC from the Steam or the EA Origin store. Console players can also grab it from the Playstation or Xbox stores.

If you’ve pre-ordered the game or you’re a member of the EA Play subscription service, you’ll get access to the beta a few days early starting on October 6 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 8 AM BST. For everyone else, the open beta will start on October 8 at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 8 AM BST.

According to the official launch site, the open beta will consist of a single mode of play — the iconic Conquest sandbox mode. Only one map has been announced, the Orbital map at the site of an imminent rocket launch. There will also be a team of four Specialists available, each with their own backstory and skills. Before jumping in, check out the details of each specialist and make sure your PC is beefy enough to handle the game at launch.