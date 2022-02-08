What is the file size of Apex Legends’ 1.88 update?

With Apex Legends: Defiance Season 12 now live, players on all supporting platforms can download the latest 1.88 update to see all of Season 12’s newest content. As the battle royale is introducing a new mode, a brand new take on the Olympus map, and another legend, those preparing to install this large update may need to remove a game or two from their console or PC.

It is said the 1.88 update for PlayStation, Steam, and Switch users comes to about 42.79 GB, as Xbox users will notice a 73 GB download. Luckily, this won’t add onto the game’s overall size, as it will shrink after it is installed. From our experience, the update actually shrunk Apex’s total file size to 57.11 GB — at least on PlayStation. When downloading the entire game on Xbox, we’ve found that the game file ended up being a much larger 83.5 GB.

Although the 1.88 update is certainly larger than expected, additions like Control may be well worth it for most fans. This game mode will only be around for a limited time, but is the first to feature unlimited spawns and preset loadout combinations. Aside from big additions, the patch has also nerfed and buffed a collection of weapons, including the Triple Take, Flatline, and Alternator.

