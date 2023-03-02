What is the Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.35 release date?

Following Patch 6.3 in Final Fantasy XIV, fans are eager to hear about the arrival of the next update, Patch 6.35. Although not a major one in this series, there are several additions to the game fans have been eagerly awaiting, such as the Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon, Shomehow Further Hilidbrand Adventures, and the Loporrit Tribal Quests. Here’s what you need to know about the Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.35 release date.

When will Patch 6.35 be release to Final Fantasy XIV?

The Final Fantasy XIV team has confirmed that Patch 6.35 will be released on March 7. The announcement was made on March 2, giving players only five days to prepare for this upcoming update, but fans are excited to see this happen, as many were curious about when this announcement would happen. When the patch arrives, all players should expect a quick update to the game, and then the next series of events should appear in Final Fantasy XIV.

Related: Final Fantasy XIV reveals adorable emote amid Loporrit Tribe and Deep Dungeon preview

If you’re keen to keep up with the Hilidibrand quests, you have until March 7 to make sure you’re caught up, and you’ve completed the previous quests that appeared a few months ago, which unlocked the Manderville Weapons. These will likely be one of the larger focuses for players when they arrive in the game, alongside the arrival of the Loporrit Tribal Quests, which is set to reward you with an adorable emote.

What is this curious looking creature…?



Uncover the buried secrets of Eureka Orthos, arriving in #FFXIV Patch 6.35 on Tuesday, March 7! 🔎 pic.twitter.com/fz6JKAVTE9 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 2, 2023

Patch 6.35 will be a free update for everyone. Unfortunately, we won’t know how to unlock the Loporrit Tribal Quests until we get closer to the arrival of this patch, and we can expect to have to complete multiple quests in the surrounding area.