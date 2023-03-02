Final Fantasy XIV reveals adorable emote amid Loporrit Tribe and Deep Dungeon preview

Final Fantasy XIV’s patch 6.35 is imminent, and Square Enix is building anticipation by slyly dropping some new tidbits on some of the long-awaited content. Patch 6.35 will see new additions to the Hildibrand storyline and Manderville weapons, but the most excitable content for many is the new deep dungeon, Eureko Orthos, and Loporrit Tribal Quest dailies. Square Enix has further teased starving fans by revealing a new adorable emote to earn, most likely through these loveable bunnies.

Boy does it look like we are in for a blast with the Loporrit Tribal hub. The official description on what to expect reads that we will be helping these furry little wonders try to find a new purpose for the moon now that it is no longer needed for interstellar evacuation.

Image via Square Enix

Antics are sure to ensue as we work with Dreamingway to discover each member of the tribe’s views on the direction that they should head. From the preview images alone, it seems like some members want to turn the moon into FFXIV’s hottest new nightclub for rave parties.

Related: Final Fantasy XIV Little Ladies’ Day 2023 – dates, requirements, and rewards

Of course, with the addition of the most adorable new Tribal quests, Square Enix is sure to give us something worthwhile. The company showed fans the cutest new reward just ripe for unlocking, a Loporrit Ear Wave emote. Your character will be able to put on a pair of these bunny ears and wag them to their heart’s content.

Image via Square Enix

New details also emerged about the upcoming Deep Dungeon, Eureka Orthos. The lair is an ancient Allagan Empire laboratory underneath the Crystal Tower. Here, researchers tried to uncover secrets to uplift their motherland to even greater renown. Players will encounter and fight the denizens of this underground facility deep into the earth.

Related: The Final Fantasy XIV plugin debate has reached a grim reality

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.35 does not have an officially stated release date yet, but all signs point to it being any week now. If Square Enix sticks to its usual launch cycles, it will likely come out as soon as next week.