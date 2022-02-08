What is the Lost Ark level cap?

The free to play action-RPG Lost Ark is finally making its way over to western audiences, thanks to Amazon taking the mantle of publisher. Lost Ark has been available in South Korea since 2019, meaning there is a heft of content that is going to be available on day one for new players.

Part of that content is a a higher level cap, which has been increased since the closed beta test. The new level cap for Lost Ark on release is going to be 60, developer Smilegate RPG announced along with its release patch notes. During the closed beta test, available only to Founder’s Pack owners, the level cap was 55.

Every level earned after reaching 50 will provide players with additional skill points. Along with the increased level cap, Smilegate announced the inclusion of twelve additional Guardian Raids up to Tier 5, seven new Abyss Dungeons, and Fatespite Tower with levels up to 50.

While Lost Ark does have the option for players to boost their character levels, characters can only be boosted up to a previously achieved level. This means that, in order to boost a character to level 50, the player must already have at least one character that has reached level 50 before being able to boost a new character.