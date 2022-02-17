What is the Moonshine safe code in Dying Light 2?

In Dying Light 2 the Moonshine side quest becomes available during the Welcome On Board story quest, but only if you chose to help Jack and Joe during the Water Tower story quest. Find Jack and Joe in the cell block opposite The Herrington Lighthouse Bar, on the east side of the PK Floating Fortress in The Wharf Zone. When you talk to them, it doesn’t make much difference what dialogue choices you make, but you should agree to go and find Cillian’s moonshine for them in order to start the Moonshine side quest. They will struggle to remember exactly what the safe code is, but Joe remembers that it’s the year America was discovered.

Related: How to complete Cheers in Dying Light 2 Stay Human

Screenshot by Gamepur

Fast Travel to the Main Terminal Metro Station, and follow the marker to the Horseshoe Water Tower. Take the lift to the top of the main tower, then drop down to the secondary tower and pick the lock. America was discovered in the year 1492, so the Moonshine safe code is 1492. Enter the code 14 – 9 – 2 to unlock the safe, and take the bottle of Gastrip Butterfly moonshine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Take the bottle of Cillian’s Gastrip Butterfly moonshine back to Jack and Joe at the PK Floating Fortress to complete the Moonshine side quest.