What is the release date of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6?

Activision has released the first teaser of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6, and along with this, the public beta test build for the upcoming update will also become available this week. COD Mobile Season 6 will bring a bunch of new content to the game, including new maps, modes, events, weapons and more. In addition to these, the new Battle Pass will also be introduced that players can purchase and level up to unlock premium rewards.

COD Mobile Season 6 Release Date

As per the Battle Pass countdown, Call of Duty: Mobile Season 6 is expected to release on July 31 after Season 5: In Deep Water ends a day before; however, it has yet to be announced officially. The update will be available to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store globally.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 Battle Pass Countdown (Image: Screenshot by Gamepur)

As of now, there are not many leaks available regarding the upcoming content of the game, but as per the latest teaser released by Activision, Zombies are expected to make a return to COD Mobile.

Activision will be releasing more teasers of COD Mobile Season 6 every week on Call of Duty: Mobile’s YouTube channel and social media handles.