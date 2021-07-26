What is the release date of Call of Duty: Vanguard?

Call of Duty: Vanguard is the next title in the long-running military first-person shooter series. Over the years, Call of Duty has become an absolutely titan in the games industry, dominating the sales chart for months after it is released.

For players who are wondering when Call of Duty: Vanguard will release, no set date has been confirmed by Activision yet. Just like every other game in the series, however, the title is expected to launch during October or November. More often than not, Call of Duty titles will release on a Friday in the middle of November, so November 12 feels like a pretty safe bet.

The Sledgehammer Games developed title has yet to be revealed and skipped E3 this year, rumors suggest that the franchise will be returning to World War II-era gameplay, with some industry insiders claiming the game will be set in an alternate reality in 1950. Without any actual confirmation, those are simply rumors for now, however.

At the moment, Call of Duty: Vanguard has been confirmed for next-generation consoles and PC, but no word has been mentioned yet of Xbox One and PlayStation 4. It seems hugely unlikely that Activision would skip that particular generation however given the enormous install base there.

For now, the community is just waiting on new for an official reveal of Call of Duty: Vanguard so that it can help get the hype train rolling.