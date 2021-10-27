What is the end date of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9?

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 has been released, adding a bunch of new features, including Sawmill, Standoff Halloween maps, Drop Zone mode, TAK-5 operator skill, and more along with a lot of optimizations and bug fixes. In addition to this, a bunch of weapon balance changes has also been made to create a fairer experience for all the players.

Also, players have around a month to earn the free and premium rewards available in the Nightmare Battle Pass, and here’s the exact end date for Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 End Date

As per the countdown available in the Battle Pass section, Call of Duty: Mobile Season 9 will end on November 17 (UTC) before Season 10 releases the next day. There isn’t much information regarding the content coming to Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10. However, as per leaks, the Weapon Inspection feature and Snowball Fight mode might be added to the game with the next update.

Image via Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10 update will be available to download from Google Play Store and Apple App Store, and its beta test build might get released soon. Players will be able to test the Season 10 features in the beta test build and provide direct feedback to the developers.