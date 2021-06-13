What is the release date of Diablo 2: Resurrected?

Diablo 2: Resurrected is a remaster of one of Blizzard’s most beloved titles. The classic action RPG has inspired a generation of players and left a massive mark on the industry. Earlier this year, some players were able to get their hands on the game via an alpha phase. However, it won’t be much longer until the game is available worldwide. At the Xbox and Bethesda showcase, Blizzard announced that Diablo 2: Resurrected is coming out on September 23.

Alongside the release date announcement, Blizzard pulled back the curtain on what Xbox players can expect. The game will be optimized for Series X|S and support up to 4K 60FPS. On top of that, the game will support cross-progression, meaning you’ll be able to carry your PC progress over to a console.

Of course, with this being announced at Xbox’s showcase, they didn’t mention anything about the PlayStation or Nintendo consoles. However, we know it is coming to PS4, PS5, and Switch. Presumably, the PS5 will be on par with the Series X|S version and all consoles will support cross-progression. That is massive news for Switch owners as you can now take your PC progress with you on the go.

On September 23rd, Evil will be resurrected.



🔥 Pre-order Diablo II: Resurrected for early access to the open beta: https://t.co/g5NwAS3OFo pic.twitter.com/LD7JNBztx4 — Diablo (@Diablo) June 13, 2021

The trailer also gave confirmation that full eight-player co-op is coming to consoles. That was the standard back in 2000, so it’s great to see that nothing has changed on that front. There doesn’t seem to be the option for cross-play, so you’ll only be able to play with friends on your chosen console. However, that’s a small price to pay to get one of gaming’s best-ever releases on modern consoles.