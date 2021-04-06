Diablo 2: Resurrected alpha to debut on PC this weekend

The first of what could be plenty of pre-release tests is coming to Diablo 2: Resurrected this weekend. PC owners who have signed up and received an invitation to the debut alpha can witness a large amount of the remake’s single-player content from April 9 to April 12.

Blizzard announced that the early access portion will be the game’s alpha technical test, allowing users to play as one of three classes: Barbarian, Amazon, and Sorceress. In terms of campaign, the entirety of Resurrected’s first two acts can be traversed — meaning testers can go into battle with Andariel, while also having access to the city of Lut Gholein.

Players may also witness a swath of class upgrades, as there is reportedly no level cap, but progression made will not be transferable into the full game. Additionally, its FAQ page claims that save files from the original cannot imported; though, that is expected to change once the full game releases.

Although this is exclusive to those with Battle.net on PC, Blizzard also announced that console owners will soon be invited to future play test phases. The remake’s next play test is confirmed to revolve around its multiplayer, but participating platforms have not been revealed.

As for its final version, Diablo 2: Resurrected is currently targeted to launch in the second half of 2021 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

