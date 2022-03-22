EA Sports PGA Tour gets new launch window after previously announced delay

It’s been a quiet few months on the EA Sports PGA Tour front, as virtually no information has been made public regarding the game by the publisher or developers since November of 2021. It was then when EA Sports announced on Twitter that EA Sports PGA Tour would not be released in the Spring of 2022, and would be removed from the 2022 EA Financial Year calendar as a result. After four months, Electronic Arts is ready to give us an update.

EA officially announced today that EA Sports PGA Tour will now be released sometime during the Spring of 2023. This will result in at least a one year delay from its originally scheduled launch window.

Experience the next generation of championship golf 🏌️🎮



Coming Spring 2023 🗓️ pic.twitter.com/4UNdgFoGiL — EA SPORTS PGA TOUR (@EASPORTSPGATOUR) March 22, 2022

Back in May of 2021, Electronic Arts previously slated EA Sports PGA Tour to be released during the spring of this year.

EA Sports PGA Tour will remain the official video game home for all four PGA Tour major championships (The Masters, U.S. Open, The Open, and PGA Championship). This was confirmed back in May of last year, along with the implementation of a Career mode in the new title.

Additionally, EA Sports PGA Tour will utilize EA’s Frostbite engine, and will also feature the LPGA Tour, other PGA Tour events, and data from ShotLink and Track-Man.