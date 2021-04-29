What is the release date of Far Cry 6?

Far Cry 6 is the next entry in the long-running series from Ubisoft. Players will be able to experience a gritty, modern-day guerrilla war and take down a fiendish dictator.

At the moment, Far Cry 6 does not have an official release date, and Ubisoft has so far been loath to commit to one. We will update this article as soon as they make an official announcement.

The game is set on an island called Yara, which appears to mimic Cuba in many ways. The island is ruled by a dictator known as Anton, voiced by Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito, and his son Diego, voice by Anthony Gonzalez from Pixar’s Coco.

Players will be able to decide on the gender of the main protagonist, a freedom fighter called Don Rojas, and engage in all the open-world exploration, gun fighting, and blowing things up that we have come to expect from the Far Cry series. Players can expect to explore a variety of landscapes that stretch across the entire island in their search for resources and assets to help in the fight for freedom.

Ubisoft has also claimed that Far Cry 6 will elevate the series narrative, which perhaps explains why the developer was eager to bring in such heavyweight acting talent for the game.

Far Cry 6 will be available on PlayStation 5 and PS4, Xbox One and Series X/S, Stadia, and PC through Epic Games and Ubisoft Connect.