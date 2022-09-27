What is the screaming on Sunny Meadows map in Phasmophobia?

Phasmophobia players can now begin investigating the Sunny Meadows map, a haunted Asylum where you will need to explore the massive building to track down what ghost is haunting it. There are two maps featuring this location, the standard large one and the smaller, restricted version, which is ideal for those who want to search in a smaller area. In both places, you might hear distinct screaming while walking around. What is the screaming you hear on the Sunny Meadows map in Phasmophobia?

Who is screaming in Sunny Meadows in Phasmophobia?

You’re not alone if you hear someone screaming far away while exploring Sunny Meadows. The screaming is more of an aesthetic for the location than an actual gameplay mechanic. It’s not the ghost or another entity haunting the location. Instead, it was created by the Phasmophobia team to drive home the haunted feeling of exploring an abandoned Asylum, and it can be an excellent jump scare for any exploring this location by themselves. The scream is supposed to represent the residents inside the building before it was abandoned.

We would recommend against going after this scream or trying to seek it out. Instead, it’s better to treat it as if it were background noise while you are focusing on the finer points of your hunt against the entity you are hunting, such as trying to narrow down the ghost’s favorite room, trying to locate fingerprints, using the ghost box, and gathering as much evidence as you can use to learn the identity of the supernatural being haunting Sunny Meadows.

We’re looking forward to seeing what other small atmospheric additions the Phasmophobia team at Kinetic Games can come up with make the game’s locations scarier.