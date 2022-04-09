What is the Viper Manor Door Code in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition

When you first arrive at Viper Manor in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers, you’ll soon realize that this place isn’t a walk in the park. The place is heavily guarded with locked doors everywhere and searchlights that if they spot you, will trigger multiple enemies coming for you. This is more evident when you come across your first puzzle.

After getting the key for feeding 10 dragons, you’ll be able to enter the manor. When you do, you’ll enter the lobby with two gates on the side and the main door that leads further into the area in the North. The two gates can’t be opened right now. So, head to the door. The door is also locked but can be unlocked by putting in the correct code via the snake statue on the left. The game will ask you to turn the snake statue to the right and then left a certain number of times. If you get it wrong, you’ll activate a trap door and be locked in a cell although only for a short time. So, what is the code for the door?

Unfortunately, the code is random for each playthrough, and the only way to get it is to incorrectly input the code and fall through the trap door. Once you get out of the cell and put on the guard’s outfit, go through the gate on the left side. Enter the first door and you’ll see Glenn, who goes on about forgetting the door code for this week. He’ll leave the room. Follow him and he’ll enter the room right before the staircase. When you walk inside, you’ll find him staring at a wall. Walk up to that wall and interact with it. It’s here you’ll be able to learn the code. With the code in hand, you’ll be able to correctly input it into the snake statue.