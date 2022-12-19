What is the wrapping paper used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The holiday season is slowly making its way into Disney Dreamlight Valley and you better be prepared because you don’t want to miss out on the holiday prizes. When the Missions in Uncharted Space update was launched, Dreamlight Valley received some additional holiday-themed items. With December coming to a close, it is about time to start giving gifts to the residents of the valley. You may have woken up and found wrapping paper around the Plaza. This guide will show you how to find and use wrapping paper in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to use wrapping paper in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The devs behind Disney Dreamlight Valley have slowly been adding holiday-themed items and events to the game so you can enjoy aspects of your favorite holidays in the valley. Just like how they added candy buckets during the Halloween event, you can now find wrapping paper scattered about the valley. Just like the last event, this item can be used to complete one of the holiday-themed Dreamlight Duties.

Screenshot by Gamepur

One of the Dreamlight Duties you can complete during the holiday season is titled “Ho! Ho! Ho!” This duty requires you to give 10 presents to the residents of the valley to get a prize. To make the presents required to complete this task, you will need to collect the wrapping paper found in the Plaza. Unfortunately, you will only find one or two rolls of wrapping paper each day, so make sure to check around the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you have collected some wrapping paper, head over to a crafting station and you will see that there are four present recipes that you can make:

Naughty Gift

Shiny Gift

Delicious Gift

Handcrafted Gift

Each of the gifts has a different recipe for you to fill out to make it with the most difficult ones requiring you need bake cookies and collect gemstones. These recipes will only appear in the crafting menu when you have Festive Wrapping Paper in your inventory.