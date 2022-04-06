What systems can you play Don’t Starve and Don’t Starve Together on?

Don’t Starve, the uncompromising survival game from Canadian developers Klei, has grown quite an audience since it was released in 2013. From there, it has been on many different platforms and generations of consoles alike. If you’re interested in checking out Don’t Starve, these are the systems you can play it on.

Don’t Starve is readily available on Sony systems such as PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4, and even PlayStation Vita. Don’t Starve Together, the standalone multiplayer expansion is only available on the PlayStation 4. The Don’t Starve Mega Pack, which includes the base game, the multiplayer game, as well as all the DLC, is only on the PlayStation 4.

For the Xbox family, Don’t Starve is readily available on the Xbox One and the Series S/X. Don’t Starve Giant Edition, the base game plus the Reign of Giants DLC, is on Xbox Game Pass. Together & the Mega Pack are all on the Xbox Series S/X.

With Nintendo, it’s a bit simpler. Don’t Starve is on both the Wii U & the Switch, with Together coming to the Switch eshop on April 12. Neither of these platforms has the Mega Pack on them.

There is a version called Don’t Starve Pocket Edition for mobile, and it is the same experience as the console/PC versions. It’s available on the Apple store, Google Play store, and all Android and iOS devices. The multiplayer expansion is not playable on mobile devices.

If you’re looking to play Don’t Starve & Don’t Starve Together on a computer, it’s on the Steam store, OS X, Linux, and Microsoft Windows.

Don’t Starve & Don’t Starve Together is readily available on several stores, consoles, and mobile devices. Look anywhere, and it will probably be there.