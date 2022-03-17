What time period is Hogwarts Legacy set during? Answered

Hogwarts Legacy is an open world RPG that takes painstaking care to recreate the experience of being a student in this universe. While there have been quite a few Harry Potter games in the past, Hogwarts Legacy promises to be the most ambitious entry to date, without being beholden to a specific book or film. If you’re a huge Harry Potter fan, you’re probably wondering when this game takes place.

Hogwarts Legacy is set during the late 1800’s. This means fans of the franchise will recognize familiar locations and some characters, but the cast is largely new. None of the professors from the books and films will make an appearance because those are set 100 years later.

Developed by Avalanche Software of Just Cause fame, Hogwarts Legacy was officially announced in 2020 following a 2019 leak. Three years later, Hogwarts Legacy is nearly ready to be unleashed on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Hogwarts Legacy’s existence has been met with equal amounts of hype and resistance. The intellectual property is important to tons of people that grew up with Harry Potter, but it also carries a sour taste due to creator J.K. Rowling’s transphobic, homophobic, and racist viewpoints.