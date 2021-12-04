What time will Fortnite’s playlists be disabled before The End?

Fortnite Chapter 2’s finale event, The End, is almost here. While the event is slated to start at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on Saturday, Epic recently confirmed some of Fortnite’s other playlists will be closing shop just before the event kicks off, presumably to conserve server space and to better prepare for the upcoming event. Here’s when each playlist is set to go offline ahead of the beginning of The End.

The Creative, Save The World, and Party Royale playlists will all go offline starting at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET the day of the event; custom matches will also be disabled at this time. The competitive playlists will then shutter an hour later at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET.

If you’re looking to play a few rounds, or complete any challenges in these modes, we suggest you do so as soon as possible. Once these playlists shut down, you won’t be able to access them for a few days, as Fortnite’s servers will go offline until December 7 in preparation for the launch of Chapter 3.

For more information on Fortnite’s upcoming event, check out our breakdown of everything we know about The End. If you’re curious about what’s next for the battle royale, a trailer recently leaked that revealed a few new characters set to board the battle bus.