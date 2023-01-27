The nodes are special resource item you’re going to encounter often while playing the Dead Space remake. They’re scattered all over the Ishimura, and they’re a valuable item that you want to keep in your inventory. Although they don’t have much practical use when battling against Necromorphs, they will assist in making your life easier while playing the game. Here’s what you need to know about what to do with Nodes in the Dead Space remake.

How to use Nodes in the Dead Space remake

Nodes are the only way to upgrade Isaac’s RIG suit and the weapons you find while playing the Dead Space remake. You will need to hold onto the nodes you find while playing the game and wait until you arrive at an Upgrade Bench to use them properly. When you interact with the bench, a menu will appear that can show you all the available upgrades you can give Isaac’s suit or any of the weapons you’ve unlocked while playing the game.

You will need to select what items you want to upgrade and then navigate through the upgrade pathway shown on the bench display. Some upgrades for the RIG suit or the weapons will be locked until you can unlock specific modules. You will always start on the left side of the upgrade tree and then work your way to the right.

The primary way to find nodes while playing Dead Space is to go outside the beaten path to track them down. Some will be hidden in locked doorways, and others will be tucked away inside lockers or storage containers. Alternatively, you might find some nodes available at the store, but you need enough Credits to purchase them. We recommend against buying nodes from the store until you have completed the other purchases that are far more difficult to locate, such as upgrading Isaac’s suit.