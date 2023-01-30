All suits in the Dead Space Remake

The Dead Space remake features the return of Isaac Clarke and his classic suit. The metal-plated, big rig armor is just as iconic as the necromorphs, which try to destroy it at every turn. This rendition of the 2008 original features a slew of additional suits Isaac can unlock and use. Not all of these suits carry other benefits but finding them and how to change them can be tricky to determine in the game. This guide will show you all the suits in the Dead Space remake.

Related: How to Retrieve the Captain’s RIG in the Dead Space remake

Every suit in Dead Space Remake

The Dead Space remake features the default Engineer armor Isaac begins the game with. This suit is called the Legacy Rig and can be upgraded six times. Each upgrade boosts stats, inventory space, and visual design. These upgrades are linear, and the credit costs for each one increases dramatically. Once you unlock a new tier of armor, you can’t return to an earlier version. The Venture suit resembles Isaacs’s armor design in Dead Space 2.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Bloody Suit

DS-08 Legacy Rig

Infested Suit

Lone Survivor Suit

Sanctified Suit

Venture Suit

How to unlock suits in the Dead Space remake

You can unlock five additional suits by purchasing the Digital Deluxe Edition of Dead Space. Once you reach Chapter Two: Intensive Care, you will find a store kiosk that will let you upgrade or swap out your suits.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These five additional suits are cosmetic only and provide no additional stats or gameplay changes. You can wear these suits and upgrade Isaacs Legacy Rig for the upgraded stats while maintaining your unique sense of cosmic horror style. Isaac’s Legacy Rig has five upgrades, with the sixth and final one only obtainable on New Game Plus.