What to do with the air coming out of walls in God of War Ragnarok?

While exploring God of War Ragnarok, there are several obstacles and pathways for you to explore as you continue through the game. Many of these will be optional locations for you to explore, and they typically come with unique quests and collectibles for you to obtain. However, they normally have something preventing you from going forward. One of these you might see is a gust of air coming out of a rock. What do you do with the air coming out of walls in God of War Ragnarok?

Why is there air coming out of walls in God of War Ragnarok?

We can confirm these are alternative pathways for you to explore in Ragnarok. They require a special tool for you to plug those holes up. Thankfully, the only way to obtain this item is by progressing through the story. It’s a special item Kratos receives, and when you have it, there will be a brief tutorial about all the ways you can use it, including how to plug up those holes. Depending on where you explore, you will find many of them while exploring Svartalfheim and even some in Alfheim.

If you see any of these locations, it’s better to pull away from them and complete the other side activities you can do. Even though you can see all the collectibles available at a specific location, it does not mean you can reach them. For example, while exploring Alberich Island in the Bay of Bounty in Svartalfheim, you might see a Legendary Chest and Odin Raven you can unlock in this area. Unfortunately, the only way to reach this is by using the item to plug up the air and continue forward.

You will need to return to these locations, like many others in Ragnarok, when you’ve progressed further in the story. This might take you some time to reach.