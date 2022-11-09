There are multiple resources you’ll need to find throughout God of War Ragnarok. These resources are critical to enhancing your equipment as you progress through the game, giving you an advantage against the many adversaries you find throughout the game. Whispering Slab is one of these valuable resources. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Whispering Slab in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Whispering Slab in God of War Ragnarok

There are a handful of ways to locate Whispering Slab. Many opportunities lie within working your way through Favours and completing the side quests. For example, when attempting to help Mimir resolve his sins from Svartalfheim, you will attempt to free the Lyngbakr in The Bay of Bounty. When you go to free the final flipper of the creature, there is a chest nearby the end that contains a Whispering Slab inside of it. Although it is not a reward for completing the side quest, it is readily available to players who seek it out and work through the Favour.

Related: How to unlock the Nornir Chest at Dragon Beach in God of War Ragnarok

They are typically inside chests, or alongside other rewards you earn in the game. We recommend working through the side content and pulling away from the main story if you’re trying to track this down. We’ve discovered it fairly often along these alternative paths.

Although it might take some time to continue the main story before you’ve finished a good amount of it, it’s worth checking out while attempting to find Whispering Slab. You can expect to find much more of it as you reach the end of God of War Ragnarok, similar to many other rarer materials in the game.