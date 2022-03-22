What to do with the Remembrance of the Dragonlord in Elden Ring

Most of Elden Ring’s more powerful bosses drop Remembrances upon death, which you can either exchange for powerful weaponry at Roundtable Hold, or consume for a vast amount of Runes. If you can defeat one of the game’s superbosses, Dragonlord Placidusax, you’ll obtain the Remembrance of the Dragonlord. Here’s what this one-time-use item will get you.

If you take the Remembrance to Finger Reader Enia in Roundtable Hold, you’ll be able to obtain one of two items: The Dragon King’s Cragblade, or the Placidusax’s Ruin incantation. The cragblade is a large thrusting sword that requires 37 Dexterity and 18 Strength to wield. Additionally, it also deals out some lightning damage. Its unique skill, Thundercloud Form, sees you transform into a red thundercloud, fly towards your opponent, and then deliver a powerful downward strike.

On the other hand, the Placidusax’s Ruin incantation requires 36 Faith to cast. The incantation costs a whopping 80 FP to cast, but it’s well worth it. Placidusax’s head will apparate around your character, and then start to erratically spray a beam of golden energy around the caster, which will rip through most anything it touches. It’s a good skill for dealing with crowds, or if you want to really throw your PvP opponents for a loop.

If you want to get both Dragonlord Remembrance rewards, you can duplicate the Remembrance at a Walking Mausoleum. Additionally, if you want none of them, you can simply consume the Remembrance to gain 30,000 Runes.