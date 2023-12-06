How to Complete Directive: Danger! in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Eve looks like she’s been through some stuff in DDV’s A Rift in Time. To make her feel safer, we’ll take some pictures of the areas, items, and critters she thinks could be dangerous.

As soon as you unlock Eternity Isle, you’ll run into a bunch of new characters. Naturally, you’ll want them to join the Valley and get their own cozy abode there. However, you’ll soon notice some characters are more trusting than others. While some will ask you to run errands for them, like Gaston in The Wanderer of Dunes, others, like Eve, won’t be so keen on having a word with you. To earn Eve’s trust and have her join the Valley, you’ll need to scout the area for possible dangers using your camera.

All of Eve’s Directive: Danger! Docks Picture Locations in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A Giant Tree With Hanging Lanterns Near the Well Location in DDV

In Ancient’s Landing, one of the first few areas you’ll unlock in Eternity Isle, you’ll spot a giant willow tree near the well. Take a picture of it to clear the first objective in Directive: Danger!

The Small Wooden Boat You Arrived In Location in DDV

Take a picture of the boat that you took from the Stardust Port to arrive at Eternity Isle, which should be stationed at the Docks.

A Giant Statue Face in a Hallway Location in DDV

In Ancient’s Landing, right next to The Ruins, there’s an entrance to a cave with a face. Take a picture there to clear this objective from Eve’s quest, Directive: Danger! in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

A Strange Sunken Doorway Between Two Waterfalls Location in DDV

This “doorway” is completely blocked, so instead, focus on finding two waterfalls. Take a picture in the sandy area to the Docks west. You’ll find a pond with one waterfall on each side.

All Possible Dangers Picture Locations for Directive: Danger! in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Wild Tangle Photos for Directive: Danger!

A lady with long, braided blonde hair: Take a picture of Rapunzel in the Wild Tangle’s Grassland.

Take a picture of Rapunzel in the Wild Tangle’s Grassland. A misplaced boat high up in the jungle: Take a picture of the red boat high up in Wild Tangle’s Grasslands

Take a picture of the red boat high up in Wild Tangle’s Grasslands A plant with very pointy teeth: Take a picture of a Patted Lily Pad Brush, the Venus Flytrap-looking plant, which is scattered all over the Wild Tangle.

Glittering Dunes Photos for Directive: Danger!

A man with an impossibly thick neck : Take a picture of Gaston in the Glittering Dunes’ The Plains, or, as he likes to call it, Gastonia.

: Take a picture of Gaston in the Glittering Dunes’ The Plains, or, as he likes to call it, Gastonia. A snake: Take a picture of a Cobra, one of the new critters, in The Glittering Dunes.

Take a picture of a Cobra, one of the new critters, in The Glittering Dunes. A waterfall of sand: Take a picture of the sand curtain in front of Gaston’s camp in the Glittering Dunes’ The Borderlands.

If Gaston isn’t spawning to complete Directive: Danger! in DDV, it’s likely you’ve already completed his quest, The Wanderer of Dunes, which ends with him needing some alone time. He’ll eventually come back once some time passes and let you complete both Eve’s and Gaston’s quest.