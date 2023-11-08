Every Disney Franchise Featured in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Over time, Disney Dreamlight Valley has delivered on its promise of populating the game with our favorite Disney characters and locations. While I could whine about how we haven’t visited the Monsters Inc. biome yet, I’d much rather go over the currently featured franchises in the game.

DDV burdens a heavy load on its shoulders. After all, housing all the content created by a company which creation that dates back to 1923 isn’t easy at all. Through updates and now through an upcoming paid expansion, they have managed to include a fair share of Disney franchises in the Valley. If you’re curious about who you’ll get to meet in this game, here’s a brief rundown of all Disney characters and locations in DDV.

Related: All New Characters In The Disney Dreamlight Valley 1.0 Update

All Current Disney Franchises Featured in DDV

Screenshot by Gamepur

Appearance Disney Franchise in DDV Features Included The Sword in the Stone Merlin is the first character you’ll meet in the game. He orchestrates Mickey Mouse Mickey, Minnie, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Scrooge McDuck will progressively join the Valley as you advance through the main storyline. Ratatouille A door in the Dream Castle leads to Remy’s restaurant from Ratatouille. You can invite him to the Valley. WALL-E You can unlock a door to WALL-E‘s post-apocalyptic, trash-filled world and invite him to the Valley. Eve is also coming in the A Rift in Time Expansion. Frozen You can unlock a door to meet Elsa, Ana, Olaf, and Kristoff and bring them to the Valley. Moana A door in the Dream Castle leads to Motunui, where you’ll find Moana and Maui and invite them to the Valley. The Little Mermaid Ariel, Ursula, and Eric can be brought to the Valley too. You can even get Ariel to transform into human form and purchase a skin to turn Ursula into Vanessa. Tangled Mother Gothel can live a pretty decent life in your Valley, but she’ll stir up some trouble every now and then when a Rift in Time releases. Rapunzel will be joining the Valley, too. The Lion King Scar is another villain who will cause far less trouble and just hide in his corner of the Valley. He is later joined by everyone’s favorite lion couple: Nala and Simba. Encanto Mirabel joins the Valley with her lovely family house from Encanto. Lilo & Stitch So far, Lilo is missing from the Valley, but Stitch continues to be a lovely companion. Cinderella The Fairy Godmother asks us to get her a pumpkin house to unfold one of the most relevant plotlines in DDV. Toy Story Woody and Buzz Light Year let you into Bonnie’s bedroom. Though they look incredibly tiny next to every other villager, they will join the Valley, too. Beauty and the Beast Pay the magic castle of Beauty and the Beast a visit and invite a couple who’s bordering divorce to the Valley. Anyway, Gaston will be joining them in the expansion pass. Wreck it Ralph Everyone’s favorite candy girl, Vanellope, is ready to race you in the Valley. Though the Candy Kingdom realm isn’t available yet, you can build her a pretty cool candy house.

All Disney Franchises Coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley

Image via Gameloft

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s content roadmap for 2024 outlines the Disney franchises that will be added or expanded upon in the content that is to come: