Disney Dreamlight Valley Updates Content Road Map: New Characters, Realms, & Tools

After weeks of teasing, Disney Dreamlight Valley has shared new roadmap content for the June 2023 update. At the beginning of this year, fans were given insight via a roadmap about what would release in the coming months. This included teasers that have now been expanded on in recent social media updates. Because fans have been through several rounds of new content from DDV, it can be assumed that an official launch date announcement is just around the corner.

June Update Brings Something Darker To The Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley has recently shared an image on Twitter, displaying that something more sinister is underway. So far, fans only know they will need to “Unveil the secret to The Forgetting.” The Forgetting has been a major plot element since day one of the early access, Disney game, and players have been waiting over a year to truly understand what is happening in the valley.

In the fifth update, players will also be able to add new personal touches to their homes with bed decoration and clothing mannequin placement.

Summer Update Welcomes Vanellope to DDV

From the roadmap picture, we see Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It-Ralph. This is especially exciting news for fans of Sugar Rush decor and clothing items currently found in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It isn’t currently known if Vanellope’s debut will include further adorable, candy-themed items, but more information will likely become available soon.

Previously, we also saw Fairy Godmother in an advertisement for the June update, meaning players will get two new characters welcomed into the valley this summer.

Beauty and the Beast announced for Fall

Also included in the Disney Dreamlight Valley roadmap was a sneak peek of what to expect this fall, teasing a picture of Belle standing next to a door with a rose on it. This could mean a Beauty and the Beast-themed realm could come to the valley in September, potentially featuring the Beast’s castle as the central area. Beauty and the Beast is an older Disney movie many fans resonate with, and will likely be a favorite for anyone who enjoys Belle’s story, her relationship with the Beast, and potential adventures through a magical castle filled with enchanted friends.

DDV Announces Additional Features For late 2023

There are still many things that Disney Dreamlight Valley players can expect to see later this year. Gamesoft has promised that more new characters, frontiers, multiplayer features, and a new royal tool are underway. Because of this, Disney Dreamlight Valley will continue to keep fans busy as they wait for the free-to-play release date announcement.