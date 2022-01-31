When do resources respawn in Pokémon Legends: Arceus?

Just about every Pokémon game in the past has been known to hold certain scapegoats for getting resources easily and Pokémon Legends: Arceus is surely no different. In the case of Legends, it is important trainers understand when and how materials respawn in main locations, as they can be tough to find after awhile. So, whether you’re on the hunt for Apricorns, Tumblestones, or just about anything else, here’s when to expect them to respawn.

No matter the material, every item that you’ve picked up in the wild will only respawn once you journey to Jubilife Village and then head back to that location. For instance, Obsidian Fieldlands is chock-full of various berry trees near its Fieldlands Camp — right next to the path that leads to Jubilife Village. So, if players pick these berries, go to Jubilife and then head back to the same trees, they’ll find berries have respawned. Better yet, each item will spawn in the same spot you last found them in.

It should be noted that resting at nearby Base Camps, even for multiple days, won’t replenish the area. However, it may be easier to just grow some resources (like Apricorns and Medicinal Leeks) at Jubilife Village’s farm, as traveling back and forth for this method can be painfully tedious after awhile.

