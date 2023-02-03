When does cross-realm Mythic Vault of the Incarnates unlock in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight?

What better way to celebrate love than to play World of Warcraft’s latest Mythic raid with your friends on Valentine’s Day? The popular MMO limits Mythic raiding groups to members of your own server for much of the season, but they eventually allow cross-realm grouping when the content has been out for enough time. Players looking to dive into the Vault of the Incarnates Mythic raid with friends on other servers can look forward to doing so on February 14.

Cross-realm Mythic Vault of the Incarnates in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Season One

While Season One of World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has been well-received by fans, the amount of guilds that have cleared the Mythic Vault of the Incarnates raid has been notably lower than in past expansion seasons. Whether this is up to difficulty of the encounters or lack of participation is still up in the air. However, unlocking the ability for players to attempt the raid without the server barrier is a welcome addition.

Blizzard has changed their philosophy on preventing people from playing together based on faction. With unlocking cross-realm Mythic Vault of the Incarnates, World of Warcraft is also allowing groups to earn in a place in the Hall of Fame for the raid provided that at least 16 players in the group taking part in the raid are from the same guild.

With future raids, Blizzard is looking into a more scheduled approach for when cross-realm Mythic difficulty becomes available to the masses. They want to keep their options open for the timing to vary, since they don’t know the circumstances that might arise in the future. However, they intend to provide further announcements like this one to give players time to reorganize should any changes occur.