When does Final Fantasy VII Remake digital version release – Date and time?

Final Fantasy VII Remake is officially releasing on April 10 for PlayStation 4, but the COVID-19 emergency has made it so that Square Enix has opted for a staggered launch.

The unfortunate occurrence has caused a situation where people with physical copies are already playing the game in most territories, as Square Enix had shipped those copies earlier to prevent users with pre-order from not receiving them in time.

However, not everyone has managed to put their hands on the game yet, and in particular, players with digital copies pre-ordered are still missing the chance to have early access.

So, when are Final Fantasy VII Remake digital copies unlocking, with a precise look at the time and date for the PlayStation Store to make them available on PS4?

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Final Trailer (Closed Captions) Featuring a number of jaw-dropping reveals and glimpses at scenes from throughout the full game, the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE Final Trailer is here! Play the…

Final Fantasy VII Remake release time and date

Square Enix has made the move to allow earlier pre-loads to avoid situations where the slower PSN downloads would put players’ ability to get the game up on day one, but that isn’t changing the publisher’s release policy.

“While we understand the frustration of seeing the game for sale in some locations, the bulk of our shipments to retailers around the globe are still scheduled to arrive in stores for our April 10 street date,” said Square Enix in a note.

“Also, changing the digital release date at this point-in-time could lead to logistical issues that could disrupt the digital launch for everyone. Therefore, we will be adhering to an April 10 digital release date. Thank you for your understanding.”

This means that you will be allowed to grab your Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s digital copy starting from midnight, April 10, based on your territory’s time zone.

It’s an unfortunate situation, but at least Square Enix is pouring down some efforts on it to block spoilers from early players.

Streamers are indeed being banned for sharing gameplay on Twitch ahead of next week’s launch, after the development team itself had asked not to do so as it was hoping to preserve everyone’s experience.