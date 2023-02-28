When does Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023 start? Exact start time

Splatoon fans are certainly being spoiled this year. Not only was the beloved city of Inkopolis added to the game through the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass, but a big content update will be coming to the game. Big Run will be happening once more and a brand new King Salmonid will be making itself known at some point during your shift. Of course, the content that players are buzzing about is everything coming in the Fresh Season 2023 update. With so much anticipation surrounding this update, many eager fans are wondering, when does the Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023 start?

Splatoon 3 Fresh Season 2023 start time

While the Splatoon Twitter account has stated that Fresh Season 2023 has a start date of March 1, that is the date it will begin in Europe. Europe is ahead, so players in North America can expect the update to drop a few hours sooner than the promised date. We’ve seen this with the previous updates for the game, so we can expect the same to happen here. Fresh Season 2023 is expected to drop at 4 PM PT/6 PM CT/7 PM ET while it will begin at midnight for those in the United Kingdom.

What to expect in Fresh Season 2023

Fresh Season 2023 is a huge update for the game. So, you can expect plenty of content to keep you tide over until the next update. Fresh Season will have a new catalog, two new stages including the returning Manta Maria from Splatoon 2, and a plethora of new weapon variations to try out. Not to mention, two new specials will be added to the game: the Kraken Royale and the Super Chump.