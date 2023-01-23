When does the Fortune Teller appear in Fire Emblem Engage?

The Fortune Teller is an activity that opens up at Somniel in Fire Emblem Engage. It’s one of the activities that appear relatively later in your game, and when it does, tracking it down can be a little difficult because it’s not always going to be available on your floating castle. There are only a select times you can find it. Here’s what you need to know about when the Fortune Teller appears at Somniel in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to find the Fortune Teller in Fire Emblem Engage

The Fortune Teller activity will appear during your playthrough after you’ve reached Chapter 15. When you complete the battle for this chapter, return to Somniel, and a notification appears when you walk past the pathway to the left of the Farm on the way to the plaza. There is an notification you have unlocked the Fortune Teller, but this location will appear during the nighttime. You can make it nighttime by visiting your room to rest and changing the time of day.

You need to rest and make it nighttime whenever you want to visit the Fortune Teller at Somniel. Without it being night, the Fortune Teller activity won’t appear. You want to use this section to figure out what your allies are thinking about and what characters they think about at any given point. This is a good way to increase these characters’ Support levels together during combat, where you can unlock their Support conversations together.

Alternatively, changing the time of day is also important if you’re trying to capture every fish from the pond. Many of the fish won’t appear unless it’s a set time of day, so make sure to review the Fish guide to make sure you’ve caught every fish at least once.