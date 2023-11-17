When is Ranked Play Coming to Modern Warfare 3?

Ranked play is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, allowing players to grind their way through the ranks to earn rewards and bragging rights. So, players will be wondering: When ranked played is coming to Modern Warfare 3? We’ve got the answer for you.

Related: Playing Modern Warfare 3 Reminded Me How Tough It Is to Be a Woman Online

When Is Ranked Played Releasing For Modern Warfare 3?

Treyarch releasing Ranked Play in season ONE of MWIII



WE ARE HERE. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/lSSvpnLO9P — Kevi 🍀 (@KeviSkillz) October 5, 2023

Modern Warfare 3 will be getting ranked play during Season 1 Reloaded, which is the midway point through a season and comes with some changes and, on occasion, new content. We currently don’t have a definite release date for the season, but our educated guess is it will be sometime in early December when we see the season kick-off. As such, we will probably see Season 1 Reloaded and ranked play coming in early next year.

This was revealed during the Call of Duty Next event, with Greg Reisdorf, Sledgehammer’s multiplayer creative director, confirming during the stream that Treyarch will be handling the competitive play and that they are going to “update it, modernize it from Modern Warfare 2, bring that forward.”

Related: MW3 Prestige System Explained: Max Level Cap, Rewards, & How to Prestige

As for why it isn’t available already, that is partly due to giving players a chance to “get familiar with everything, they can understand what’s happening within the game.”

What Players Can Expect From Ranked Play In Modern Warfare 3

Image via Activision

Although we have no major details, we expect ranked play to work similarly to how it does in Modern Warfare 2, with players having to follow the rules and restrictions found in the Call of Duty League (CDL), which has specific game modes, like Control, Search and Destroy, and Hardpoint in 4v4 setups.

There are also restrictions on some weapons, and different modes have different settings, timers, and tweaks in the spirit of fairness. Also, expect to earn Skill Rating (SR) and work your way through the ranks and divisions to get rewards.