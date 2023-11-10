MW3 Prestige System Explained: Max Level Cap, Rewards, & How to Prestige

Modern Warfare 3 is sticking with the Seasonal Prestige system, meaning the Max Level Cap and total rewards are going to be a grind again this year. If you’re unfamiliar with the current format, let’s go on a crash course lesson on how to Prestige.

Call of Duty’s classic Prestige system drew what might have been its final breath in Black Ops 4, and Modern Warfare (2019) ushered in the era of seasonal Prestige. This relatively new system caps players out at a specific Military Rank to start before opening up things up a little more as the year rolls on.

Don’t worry, I know it’s confusing. Let’s break it down piece by piece so you know what to be grinding for in the lead-up to Season 01.

Modern Warfare 3: How to Prestige & Max Level Cap

The big thing to know is Modern Warfare 3 players are Level Capped at 55 during the preseason. These levels, or Military Ranks, make up the foundation of the system. Everything you do for the rest of the year will be predicated on them.

If Modern Warfare 2’s trend holds in this game, the level cap will be increased to 250 in Season 1, allowing players to reach Prestige 5 by the end of their journey. This is how it shakes out.

Prestige 1: Starts Rank 56

Prestige 2: Starts Rank 100

Prestige 3: Starts Rank 150

Prestige 4: Starts Rank 200

Prestige 5: Starts Rank 250 (Season 1 Level Cap)

Players ascend through the ranks by collecting match XP for everything they do in Modern Warfare 3. Whether slaying hordes of the undead in Modern Warfare Zombies or dropping big killstreaks in Multiplayer, you collect experience that builds toward your Military Ranking.

Modern Warfare 3 Prestige Rewards

Image via Activision

We haven’t seen any Prestige Rewards announced yet, so there’s still a chance Sledgehammer Games throws a curveball, but I’d expect it to be just like Modern Warfare 2. Players will automatically get an emblem and a new set of challenges after reaching a new Prestige. Completing the challenges will give out a Calling Card to help show off your fresh, shiny achievement.

This lines up well with the old system, but it adds another layer of complexity. Not that modern CoD titles need any more help on that front. I’m not so keen to grind to the maximum level right away, but I love seeing the passion in everyone who embraces the call. Go out, be great, and show off all your fancy new bling for me when you come back around.