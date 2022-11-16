What is the release date of Blue Protocol?

When Blue Protocol was first announced, excitement quickly grew to a fever pitch, with many gamers wondering when they were going to get their hands on the game. With its gorgeous visuals and promised huge open world, there were plenty of MMO fans anxious to get a foot in the door. The answer has been a little messy over the development period, but we do finally have a decent idea of when to expect the game’s release.

When does Blue Protocol release?

The game has had several open betas over the last couple of years, helping to amp up excitement for the game, but the actual release date has inched further and further away. Recently, though, Namco Bandai announced that players could expect Blue Protocol to be released in early Spring 2023 in Japan. Particularly avid fans will even be able to try out a network test for the game on January 14 and 16 to make sure that everything is working as intended.

As for the rest of the world, the answer is sadly less than clear. Bandai Namco has previously expressed that Blue Protocol “was intended to go global from the start,” but precious little has been explicitly said about when overseas fans can expect a release. However, a recent developer stream on YouTube tantalizingly teased a Blue Protocol-related reveal slated for the Game Awards on December 8.

This caught the eye of many an eagle-eyed fan outside of Japan, who noted that the announcement was in English and also specifically mentioned overseas fans. This is turn has fueled rumors that the Game Awards announcement may feature confirmation of an English release of the game, or a port to platforms other than PC. At present, though, only the release window for Japan has been confirmed.