When is the Genshin Impact 2.4 special program livestream?

Genshin Impact developers miHoYo love to keep players informed about what is coming their way in future updates by using what are called Special Program streams. These streams involve detailed breakdowns of upcoming content, often being the first time we get confirmation of various leaks and rumors around new updates.

The 2.4 Special Program livestream will be taking place on December 26 at 07:00 AM UTC-5, so roughly 4 AM PT. Not the best time for American audiences, but you can at least wake up to plenty of news about Genshin Impact.

The livestream will be broadcast on the Genshin Impact Twitch channel, where everyone can tune in and watch it. Anybody who wishes to avoid spoilers and watch the video of the broadcast as soon as they wake up will be able to find it on the official Genshin Impact Youtube channel.

The Special Program should end up showing off the new Ninggunag skin, new Banner details that are rumored to feature Shenhe, and the return of Xiao for a rerun. We should also be getting our second Lantern Rite Festival, and lots more.

Genshin Impact 2.4 is currently thought to release on January 5 so players will not have long to wait before they can dive into the new content that will be on the way.