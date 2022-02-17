When is the Get Griddy Emote coming back to Fortnite? Answered

The Get Griddy is certainly one of the most sought-after Emote dances in Fortnite, as of late, but that does mean it is a rare find. Since its debut in Chapter 2 Season 6, the Emote has become a very common listing in the Item Shop’s daily rotation. So much so, Get Griddy hasn’t gone more than a month away from the battle royale.

The Get Griddy Emote appears in the game’s Item Shop on average of every 32 days — not bad considering most skins and Emotes vanish for months on end. The cosmetic last returned on January 18, 2022; thus, those looking to purchase the dance should expect it to be available in the tail end of each month in 2022. Although in high demand, the dance was last priced at a fairly low 500 V-Bucks and will remain this cost the next time it arrives.

As the move was made popular by NFL wide receiver Justin Jefferson, the Item Shop had previously featured a bundle honoring the football star, including the Get Griddy. The Justin Jefferson Bundle also came with the Hit Man skin and its dedicated Back Bling and went for 2,200 V-Bucks. The collection has been absent since May 2, 2021, but it is bound to make another appearance at some point later this year.