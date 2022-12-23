When is the next Dark and Darker playtest?

Dark and Darker is an upcoming dungeon crawler quickly growing in popularity. Despite not releasing until next year, developer IronMace Games has been holding playtests to allow players to try out the game and offer feedback to help in the game’s development. This naturally has players asking when the next Dark and Darker playtest will be and how they sign up to participate. In this guide, we’ll go over the details of when the next playtest will happen and let you know how you can sign up to participate.

When will Dark and Darker have its next playtest?

At the time of writing, we do not currently know when the next playtest for Dark and Dark will happen. However, an Alpha Playtest is happening for Dark and Darker right now, which began on December 16, 2022, and will run until December 26, 2022. We will update this guide with new playtest dates as and when we learn about them.

If you want to participate in the current or future playtests, you can request access via Steam. To do so, Open Steam and search for the game. Once you are on its steam page, scroll down, and you’ll find a button underneath the Add to your wishlist that says Request Access. Click on this button, and if accepted, you’ll be able to download and play the game during the playtest period. In most cases, you will receive confirmation and access almost immediately, though this can vary.

Initially, the current playtest was set to end on December 23 but was extended to make up for some early issues players experienced, such as networking issues, game instability, and rollback issues. Even with initial problems, the current playtest has proven to be a major success for IronMace Games, with the game’s peak concurrent player count reaching over 50,000, with the developers taking to Twitter to share their surprise and gratitude.

Dark and Darker is currently set to launch sometime in Q4 2023, meaning it will be quite some time before we can experience the full game. If you want to see what the game has to offer, check out the Dark and Darker Steam page for more information and to sign up for Playtests.