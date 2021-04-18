When is the next Genshin Impact Banner coming? – Zhongli and Yanfei

Banners in Genshin Impact are how you can get the best characters and weapons in the game. As long as you have the Primogems or Fates to roll on them, you can make Wishes which can reward you with certain items from the Banner’s pool. If you get lucky, you might grab yourself a 5 Star character or weapon, and if you get unlucky you might not get anything that really helps you. Welcome to the world of gacha.

If like us, you are tired of rolling on the current banner, you will be curious to know when the next banner is arriving in the game. In this guide, we will give you all the details that we know.

When is the next Banner coming?

The next Banner will be arriving in Genshin Impact on April 28, after update 1.5 arrives in the games. This next Banner will feature the return of Zhongli, and the arrival of the new 4 Star Pyro Catalyst user Yanfei.

Ever since getting some buffs, and some overall buffs to Geo, Zhongli has really had a power increase. Pyro being one of the most powerful elements in the game also means that this banner is a must-roll for most players. It will also feature Diona and Noelle.

What is the current Banner?

The current banner is called Farewell of Snezhnaya and consists of Childe, Barbara, Rishcl, and Rosaria.

There is also a weapon Banner called Epitome Invocation that features the following weapons: