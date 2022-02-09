When is the release date for Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course on Nintendo Switch?

Cuphead’s Delicious Last Course will be launching on the Nintendo Switch this summer, and we’ve been given a specific release date as well.

The difficult-as-nails platform shooter will be released on June 30, just like the PlayStation, Xbox, and PC versions of the DLC expansion. Unlike most games, it seems like, this isn’t going to have a delay like many of its counterparts. We’re looking at you, Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Back to Cuphead: Delicious Last Course. This expansion will include a completely new island with plenty of bosses, levels, and environments for you to fight, navigate, and explore. Are you ready for the challenges that Studio MDHR has in store for you?

The Delicious Last Course will also star Ms. Chalice as a third character, who brings about double jumps and rolling dodges, new abilities for the series.

The indie title has gotten so popular that it has spawned its own animated show that will debut on Netflix on February 18. Let’s hope this show will debut as strongly as the game.

Just as a reminder, Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course will be released on the Nintendo Switch on June 30. No physical release has been announced as of February 9 as it’s still a digital exclusive.