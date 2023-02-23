Forza Horizon 5 has proven a much-loved addition to the series, allowing players to coast around beautiful environments at their leisure and tear up the tarmac at breakneck speeds. Since its launch in 2021 the developers have drip-fed access to some new DLC offerings, like 2022’s Hot Wheels expansion. The second lot of post-launch DLC is Rally Adventure, a rugged and tough new mode set in Sierra Nueva, north of the main game’s map, and it’ll be upon you sooner than you might think.

When is the release date for Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure?

Get your tires muddy. The Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure is here. pic.twitter.com/cSQz1AWVYy — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) February 23, 2023

Playground Games kept its cards close to its chest regarding expansions to Forza Horizon 5 for quite some time, but in a dedicated Twitch stream in February, the company announced the new DLC for the game, along with a release date — March 29. It’ll be a paid DLC add-on, though it will be included in the Premium Add-Ons Bundle for those who have the Premium Edition of Forza Horizon 5. It’ll be available for download on Steam and Xbox Series X/S consoles, and will be on Xbox Game Pass as well. Although it was absent from the trailer itself, it is presumed that it will be available for Xbox One as well, though that’s not confirmed.

As the name suggests, Rally Adventure puts a big focus on rally driving. The various races and challenges available will no doubt put the abilities of even the most avid Forza Horizon player to the test, but the DLC will also give fans a host of new cars to tinker around with to try and get the most out of their motor. The expansion will even feature an all new Rally Career mode, and by the looks of things will allow players to build or modify their own cars — to “build a rally monster,” as the trailer puts it.