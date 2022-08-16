When is the release date for Genshin Impact 3.2? Answered

The world of Genshin Impact is always growing. While the new 3.0 expansion will allow players to explore the massive Sumeru region in the game, it is a bit light when it comes to new characters to recruit to your party. Players will be eager to know when the next batch of content will drop. If you’re wondering when Genshin Impact 3.2 is going to drop, here is everything we know so far.

When will Genshin Impact 3.2 be released?

Image via HoYoverse

In a recent livestream showing off the new gameplay and lore of the Sumeru region being released with the 3.0 update, HoYoverse also laid out the framework for the upcoming update release schedule. Updates are due out every five weeks, starting with August 24 for the 3.0 update. That means that the Genshin Impact 3.2 update should drop 10 weeks later, on November 2.

This, of course, relies entirely on everything going according to plan. Genshin Impact updates usually drop every six weeks, but this new schedule could signal HoYoverse’s intention to capitalize on the hype surrounding the new region by putting out more updates slightly quicker. We still don’t know what will be in the Genshin Impact 3.2 update, but it is safe to say that it is likely to include new characters and story content. What exactly that will look like remains to be seen.

HoYoverse has said that the Genshin Impact 3.0 expansion will be the largest in the game so far, so it is possible that the following updates, including update 3.2, will be smaller than previous content releases have been. We likely won’t get a good look at what is included in Genshin Impact 3.2 until after 3.1 drops toward the end of September. They have also announced that there will be at least one more content drop before the end of 2022, hitting toward the start of December.