When is the release date for Genshin Impact 3.0? Answered

Genshin Impact 3.0 is set to be a massive revision for HoYoverse’s popular free-to-play game and has been given a firm release date. Version 3.0 promises to pack in the content you expect from a major expansion rather than a standard monthly update. A new region, element, and a group of new banner characters are coming alongside this update. This guide will explain when the planned release date for Genshin Impact 3.0 will arrive.

When is Genshin Impact 3.0 coming out?

HoYoverse has announced a release date for Genshin Impact 3.0 during their Version 3.0 Livestream event. Genshin Impact 3.0 will release on August 24. This launch will have several big and small features that will impact returning veterans and new players. Alongside the release date, they have also revealed dates for subsequent updates that will arrive in the weeks and months to follow Genshin Impact’s 3.0 initial launch date. Genshin Impact’s next story chapter, “The Archons Quest: Chapter 3,” will launch alongside version 3.0.

image via HoYoverse

The planned 3.0 release date and subsequent updates are as follows.

Version 3.0 Update – August 24

Update 3.1 – September 28th

Update 3.2 – November 2nd

Update 3.3 – December 7th

They have not listed any set time during the day that version 3.0 will launch, but the game will be down for an extended time for server maintenance on August 24. If maintenance takes longer than expected, HoYoverse offers players free Primogems to compensate those who cannot log in.

Besides a new story chapter, version 3.0 also has many new features. It will feature a new region called Sumeru. This unique region consists of a vast rainforest filled with new enemies, treasures, and boss fights. For the first time, it will also feature Dendro, a nature-based element. In addition to these new features, new banner characters will be available. These new roster additions will make use of the new Dendro element.

Make sure to save your resources and Primogems, as these new characters will be great to use for Genshin Impact 3.0’s unique challenges.