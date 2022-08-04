When is the release date for MultiVersus Season 1?

Player First Games has announced that MultiVersus Season 1 will have to be delayed until an unspecified date. The announcement was made via the game’s official Twitter account. It was also revealed that the next character to join the MultiVersus roster, Morty from Rick & Morty, will be delayed with no stated reason for the delay.

The initially planned release date for Season 1 and Morty was August 9, but players will have to wait a bit more due to the delay. However, there is a silver lining as the Pre-Season battle-pass will be extended and last until August 15, up from August 8. So the delay might allow players to catch up and grind out the battle pass before Season 1 drops.

We want to let everyone know that we are delaying the start of Season 1 & the release of Morty to a later date. We know this might be disappointing for some and want to assure our Community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players. (2/3) — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 4, 2022

MultiVersus Season 1 battle-pass is slated to feature 50 tiers on the track and will be available for the price of 950 Gleamium — the bought currency of MultiVersus. This would put the real-world pricing at around $10, which is the price of a pack of 1000 Gleamium.

I think it's 950 gleamium, but has 50 tiers. — Tony Huynh (@Tony_Huynh) August 2, 2022

Morty is a highly anticipated character, along with his grandpa Rick, who is planned to follow after his grandson shortly after. The delay won’t disrupt the planned character release schedule, so the duo will still be the next in line to join MultiVersus roster. This means that they are still planned to be the 18th and 19th characters added to the game, respectively.