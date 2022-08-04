MultiVersus Season 1 has been indefinitely delayed

MultiVersus entered open beta on July 26, a move that also doubled as a soft launch for the game. Next up for the platform fighter is its first official season of new content, but those asking about the release date of Season 1 might not like the most recent answer. That’s because we don’t actually know when it’s coming now.

The general consensus was that MultiVersus Season 1 was supposed to start in early August, bringing Rick and Morty of the Adult Swim show of the same name into the fray. Unfortunately, Warner Bros is “delaying the start of Season 1 and the release of Morty to a later date.” The announcement was made on Twitter, where the MultiVersus team admitted that “this might be disappointing for some.” Thus, it wants “to assure our community that we are dedicated to delivering new and exciting content that delights players. We’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon!”

We’ll let you know the timing as soon as we can. We appreciate your patience & enthusiasm and look forward to unveiling Season 1 very soon! (3/3) — MultiVersus (@multiversus) August 4, 2022

Perhaps ironically, this delay announcement quasi-confirms that Season 1 was indeed intended to begin around this time. Unfortunately, it has no new release date or window, so we don’t know when the content will actually drop. At the very least, there’s already some Rick and Morty stuff in the game: the Cromulons map, based on the show’s “Get Schwifty” episode, is already live. It’s also worth pointing out that the tweet specifically says that “the release of Morty” has been pushed back. There’s no mention of Rick, which means he could still be added to the game soon, as something of a consolation prize for the Season 1 delay.

This isn’t the first delay we’ve seen around MultiVersus. Gandalf and Harry Potter were said to be coming to the game at some point, but a leaker claims they’ve been indefinitely delayed or canceled. At least there are plenty of MultiVersus mods that add custom characters to the game.