When is the release date for the Bad News U DLC Pack in WWE 2K23?

On March 6, 2K confirmed that five post-launch DLC packs will be released for WWE 2K23 as part of the game’s Season Pass. Each of the five packs will be released in waves. One of those packs is the Bad News U pack, one that’s set to bring several NXT performers and two blasts from the pasts into WWE 2K23. So, who’s in the pack and when will it be released? Let’s take a look at what you will need to know.

Bad News U Pack in WWE 2K23

The Bad News U Pack will be the fifth and final post-launch DLC pack for WWE 2K23. It will come after the Steiner Row, Pretty Sweet, Race to NXT, and the Revel with Wyatt DLC packs. Bad News U will go live on August 16.

Much like with the other packs, five new individuals will be added to the roster for WWE 2K23. One of those names is Eve Torres, a former Divas Champion in the late 2000s and early 2010s.

Then, there’s former wrestler and current color commentator Wade Barrett. Barrett is well-known for his “Bad News” persona, as well as being the former leader of the Nexus and Corre stables.

Three NXT performers, Andre Chase, Damon Kemp, and Nathan Frazer, will also be a part of the fifth and final DLC pack in WWE 2K23.

This pack was confirmed on March 6 by 2K, when it released official information regarding the Season Pass of WWE 2K23.