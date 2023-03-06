When is the release date for the Race to NXT DLC Pack in WWE 2K23?

In early March 2023, 2K dropped release dates for the five post-launch DLC content packs that will be released after WWE 2K23 goes live. One of those packs is the Race to NXT DLC pack, which will add several new NXT performers and a dominant force from yesteryear. Here’s a look at the wrestlers that will be a part of the pack, and when it will be released to the public.

Race to NXT Pack in WWE 2K23

The Race to NXT Pack in WWE 2K23 will be the third of five separate DLC packs that will be released in the lifecycle of the game. This content drop will come after the releases of the Steiner Row and the Pretty Sweet DLC packs. Race to NXT will go live in WWE 2K23 on June 14.

As the name suggests, this pack will have a key focus on the NXT brand. Four NXT wrestlers will be added to WWE 2K23’s roster as part of this update. The four wrestlers are Ivy Nile, Wendy Choo, Tony D’Angelo, and Trick Williams.

Additionally, the pack will also include legendary performer Harley Race. Race proved to be one of wrestling’s most iconic performers in the 1970s and 1980s, as he won the NWA World Heavyweight Championship eight times in his esteemed career. Not to mention, Race also became the second-ever King of the Ring in the WWF, a title that he won in 1986.

This pack was confirmed by 2K on March 6, when it released information regarding the Season Pass for WWE 2K23.